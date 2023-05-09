Spokane police arrest man after blowing through stop sign and flipping truck on South Perry

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after firefighters freed them from the truck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested by Spokane police Tuesday night after blowing through a stop sign on South Perry and flipping a truck, trapping the people inside.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.



"As soon as I saw it, I ran down the stairs to see what was going on,"

Neighbors near 30th and Perry watched as Spokane firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue two people trapped inside their Toyota Pickup Truck. Police aay they were heading south on Perry before the man, suspected of being under the influence, slammed into them.



"Ended up looking over and this car that was the smaller car was driving through this intersection through a stop sign and he didn't stop," resident Damien Stanfeld said. "He just plowed right through it."

Stanfeld called 911 and tried to help victims.



"They weren't really responding too much at first because they were kind of shocked," Stanfeld said. "But, we were just trying to see if they could get out and they were saying they were stuck."

Spokane Fire Station 11 is just two blocks from the site of the crash. Firefighters cut through the truck's roof and freed the two adults inside. Police say they suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Across the street, the driver suspected of being under the influence was handcuffed and taken to jail. Police have not released his name, but say he's facing DUI charges.

Neighbors are relieved the two victims walked away with only minor injuries.

