5 people arrested in connection with deadly Franklin Park shooting

According to SPD, the five suspects were arrested at various locations around Spokane without incident.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has made five arrests related to the Aug. 27 shooting in Franklin Park that took the life of 22-year-old Ablos Kios and injured three others.

SPD said detectives worked diligently to develop probable cause for the arrests of 18-year-old Landen J. Galbreath, 18-year-old Malachi I. Cook and 18-year-old Nigel I. Neal. Another suspect, 18-year-old Tayona C. Allen, was arrested alongside a juvenile male.

Galbreath, Cook and Neal face one count of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Allen is being charged with rendering criminal assistance while the juvenile male is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. The juvenile may face additional charges, according to SPD.

Police received several calls around 3:15 a.m. on Aug. 27 about a shooting in the parking lot off of Queen Avenue, near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. The park is located just off Division Street, across from NorthTown Mall.

When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot. One man was dead. One man was shot in the face, but alive. The other two people were taken to the hospital or treated on scene for gunshot wounds. SPD reported one person had life-threatening injuries to the head.

At this time, all four adult suspects are booked at the Spokane County Jail while the younger suspect is in juvenile detention.

