Spokane police make arrest in series of drive-by shootings

Spokane Police said they arrested 20-year-old Gregory Lynch in connection to several drive-by shootings in north Spokane this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have made an arrest in a series of drive-by shootings in north Spokane this week.

Spokane Police announced they arrested 20-year-old Gregory Lynch on Thursday night. He is wanted in connection to several drive-by shootings on Monday and Tuesday night, including one shooting where a woman was shot multiple times.

Police found Lynch at an apartment in the West Central neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. SWAT and other resources were called in and worked more than three hours to get Lynch to surrender.

Police said they believe that Lynch fired more than 40 rounds at homes, cars, and neighborhoods in the past two days.

Police arrested Lynch on four counts of a drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has been booked into the Spokane County Jail. Police said he has three prior felony convictions for assault.

East Dalton Ave. and Helena St.

The first shooting was reported around E Dalton Avenue and N Helena Street around 10:37 p.m. This is one of three shootings in the area, which is just east of Gonzaga Preparatory School.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said it received multiple calls of “shots being fired.” When police arrived they found a parked car that had been hit with gunfire. The shooter had already left the scene, although police say they did find other evidence. No victims were found in this shooting.

West Knox Ave.

The second shooting was reported about half an hour later, at 11:13 p.m., in the 1900 block of West Knox Avenue. This is just north of the West Central neighborhood.

Once again, police found a parked vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Police say evidence indicates over a dozen shots were fired. Police did not find any victims or suspects at the scene.

East Dalton Ave.

Just before midnight, police received a call that a person had been shot in the 1600 block of East Dalton Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Police said it appears that a shooter, or shooters, walked up to a house a fired about 20 shots inside. Police said there were multiple children, including an infant, inside at the time of the shooting, along with several adults.

The woman was the only person hit by the gunfire. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, the police haven't released the name of the victim, but a GoFundMe campaign was established to support the woman, who, according to the verified GoFundMe page, she is recovering at the hospital from her injuries.

According to the GoFundMe campaign post, the money will go toward helping the woman's family pay for her expenses while she is at the hospital. The money raised will also help pay for the costs of her daughter, who is under the care of the woman's family. As of Wednesday, May 4, the GoFundMe fundraiser page has raised nearly $8,500 from its $30,000 goal.

North Perry Street and East Dalton Avenue

The following night, police responded to the shooting near North Perry Street and East Dalton Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Police said that shots were fired between two vehicles that were driving through the area.

A third vehicle, that was not involved, was hit by the gunfire. Police said the people inside that vehicle were able to get away to safety and were not hurt.