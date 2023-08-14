SPD arrests 5 teens over weekend for string of car thefts

Officers say the arrests "overwhelmingly" involve Kias and Hyundais.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over the weekend, Spokane police officers arrested five teenagers after two separate car thefts.

Officers say the arrests "overwhelmingly" involved Kias and Hyundais. The first incident saw three suspects hit a person riding a lime scooter. Those three teens are charged with second-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy and attempting to elude police.

Later that evening, two teens were driving recklessly before crashing into a vacant lot on N. Division Street. The teens attempted to flee the wreck before they were caught by police. Those teens face stolen vehicle charges, driving under the influence and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

All five suspects were 16-17 years old, according to police.

Police reminded Kia and Hyundai owners to consider contacting their manufacturer to see if their car is susceptible to being stolen.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.