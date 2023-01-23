Spokane Police respond to 3 different violent assaults within hours of one another

After responding to three separate incidents within hours of one another, SPD does not believe any of them are related.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, Jan 22, Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to three different violent assaults all within hours of one another.

The first investigation happened around 4:00 p.m. when downtown police investigated a stabbing that took place on the 900 block of West Main Avenue. Two people were stabbed during an altercation.

One of the victims was able to walk to the Downtown Police Precinct to contact officers. The 16-year-old suspect was located and arrested for two counts of assault in the first degree and booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention facility.

About two hours later, officers responded to a second stabbing investigation near the area of the 30th block of West Pacific Avenue. Upon arriving, officers found an adult woman suffering from an apparent stab would and provided medical aid.

All in a matter of minutes, SPD officers located and arrested the suspect for assault in the first degree. He was then booked into the Spokane County Jail.

A few hours later around 7:00 p.m., SPD officers responded to a drive-by shooting near West 4th Avenue and South Maple Street.

Arriving at the scene, officers provided the victim with medical aid until paramedics arrived.

No suspect has been brought into custody for the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

All three victims from all three incidents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD does not believe any of the incidents are related.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.