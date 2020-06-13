SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department announced on Friday that it had arrested a total of 23 people in relation to the May 31 unrest that followed a peaceful protest downtown.

In a press release from Spokane Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys, eight of the suspects were arrested in the weeks since the protest through police investigations. The other 15 were arrested on May 31.

One of those charged was 18-year-old Neveah Loftice of Spokane, who was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft after allegedly stealing from the downtown Nike store, according to Humphreys. Court documents stated police were able to track down Loftice after she made Facebook posts admitting to the theft.

Another person arrested was 33-year-old Gene Gallagher of Elk, who was caught on video lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at police, according to Humphreys. He was charged with possession of an incendiary device, second-degree assault with intent to commit a felony and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

