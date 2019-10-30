SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department will release body camera footage from a controversial arrest in Feb. 2019 during a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The body camera footage is from the February arrest of then 28-year-old Lucas Ellerman. The arrest involved the use of a K9 in the enclosed cab of a pickup truck, according to documents.

The arrest led to the Spokane City Council and the Spokane Police Department being at odds over the release of the footage amid concerns over the use of the K9. City Council President Ben Stuckart told KREM the police department asked council members to sign a non-disclosure agreement to view the footage, which all members refused to do.

Concerns were raised over the use of the K9 in the enclosed space inside the cab of the truck Ellerman was driving.

Stuckart said fellow council member Karen Stratton received information on the arrest from a citizen, leading Stuckart to ask Police Ombudsman Bart Logue if he has seen the footage. Stuckart said Logue told him he was disturbed by the footage and the fact there wasn't an internal investigation opened into the arrest.

Stuckart told KREM the police department didn't open an internal investigation until a member of the public contacted the Police Ombudsman's Office, calling it a "hole in the oversight protocol."

KREM reached out to the Spokane Police Department for details regarding the investigation earlier this year.

The body camera footage from the arrest will be released to the public at 1 p.m., according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police use K9 in arrest of Ellerman

According to an affidavit, police began watching a house at 813 S. Park St. on Feb. 11 after they received information that Ellerman, who was wanted on charges including second-degree strangulation and multiple assault and theft charges, was at the house.

After a silver Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man other than Ellerman left the residence, two Spokane police officers in one patrol truck followed the Silverado driving westbound on 8th Ave., according to court documents. A K9 officer also took part in following the truck in a patrol SUV.

An officer said in the affidavit that he could see through the back window of the truck and it didn't appear there were any passengers before they began attempting to pull over the truck at 8th Ave. and Havana St. The truck slowed but refused to stop, and turned eastbound on 5th Ave., according to the affidavit.

Once the truck stopped, the two officers in the truck had the driver get out of the truck with keys and walk toward them, according to the affidavit. Before the man driving the truck got out, an officer said he saw him throw blankets and coats over the passenger seat in the truck, leading him to believe Ellerman was hiding in the truck.

The blankets and coats were then thrown from the passenger seat and Ellerman moved to the driver's seat and drove off, according to the affidavit. Police then pursued Ellerman, who was driving at a high rate of speed, down 5th Ave. toward a dead-end at Custer Road, according to the affidavit. The truck was sliding on the roadway during parts of the pursuit, according to an officer.

Ellerman tried to turn at the dead-end at 5th Ave. and Custer St. with too much speed and slid into two vehicles, according to the affidavit, at which time the K9 officer pinned the truck with is SUV to prevent Ellerman from driving off, according to the affidavit.

Once pinned, Ellerman attempted to free the truck, which was stuck between the police SUV, the police truck to the rear, a snow bank to the front, and two parked vehicles to the other side, according to the affidavit.

One officer then broke out the driver's side window with a police baton, according to the affidavit, forcing Ellerman to switch to the passenger seat. At this point, an officer said in the affidavit that the K9 officer had yelled "Gun, gun, gun" and "Don't reach, don't reach."

An officer said in the affidavit that he then broke out the rest of the driver's side window with a baton before moving to the passenger side of the window. THe K9 officer then yelled that Ellerman had a gun, and another officer said he could see Ellerman reach for his front waistband, as if to grab a firearm.

At this point, the K9 officer instructed another officer to retrieve his K9 from his patrol SUV, according to the affidavit. The other officer said he then lifted the dog into the driver's side window, after which Ellerman moved to the back seat of the truck.

The officers eventually pulled Ellerman out of the truck using the front driver's side window, according to the affidavit. An officer said Ellerman reached for his waste band multiple times after exiting the truck, which caused the officer to punch him two to three times in the head an attempt to control the situation and prevent Ellerman from reaching a firearm.

One officer said he sustained "several cuts" on his hands from the incident. Ellerman was taken to the hospital after the arrest due to the fact he told the officers he had ingested heroin, according to the affidavit. A substance found on Ellerman tested positive for heroin.

After recovering in the hospital, Ellerman was booked into the Spokane County Jail. In addition to a number of previous charges Ellerman faced, he also was charged with eluding police and possession of a controlled substance - heroin.

