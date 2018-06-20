SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been a successful week for one Spokane Police Department K-9!

K-9 Circo helped police capture a wanted man who ran from his handler, Officer Hamilton.

“Officer Hamilton was so thankful to have Circo as his partner, simply for his much leaner and faster body, which titled the odds in his favor,” the police department joked on Facebook.

The suspect exited a stolen 2015 Chevy Suburban he had been driving around the city. He also had a felony Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest. The original charge was riot with a deadly weapon.

“K-9 Ciro wouldn't have stretched his legs for the night with a little game of 'Capture the Bad Guy' if the suspect would have simply stopped when told, instead of bolting and trying his luck at being faster than Circo,” the department added on Facebook.

The police department’s tip of the week for “bad guys”: Do not run from officers, especially those with K-9s in their cars.

K-9 Circo's capture comes after K-9 Bane with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office nabbed a criminal who ran from police.

