3 things to know Tuesday

Spokane synagogue vandalized with anti-semetic graffiti; Inslee signs unemployment tax relief bill; Spokane homeless receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine.

Swastikas were painted on a Jewish temple on the South Hill Monday morning and Spokane police are trying to find out who is responsible.

In a press release, Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien said the Temple Beth Shalom reported the anti-Semitic graffiti around 9:20 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene they found one side of the building, along with a Holocaust memorial, damaged.

O’Brien said officers spoke to employees, canvased the neighborhood for surveillance cameras and looked for evidence. Officers also collected paint samples from the building for evidence. Read more.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Monday that prevents $1.7 billion in automatic unemployment insurance tax increases from taking effect this year, which will help business owners who are already struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation will also increase unemployment benefits later this year for the state's lowest earners.

Senate Bill 5061, which was sponsored by Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and several others, pushes the unemployment insurance tax increases back from taking effect in 2021 to 2025, including $920 million this year, which was triggered by huge, pandemic-induced layoffs in 2020, according to a statement from Senate Democrats. Read more.

The Spokane Regional Health District is working to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the city's most vulnerable community members.