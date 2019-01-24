SPOKANE, Wash. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The victim in an apparent murder in Spokane on Thursday morning was the grandmother of the suspect's young daughter, according to newly filed court documents.

Christina M. Powell, 48, was found dead at a home on East Cataldo Avenue at 9:34 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to an affidavit filed in Spokane County District Court.

The suspect, 25-year-old Ashley Horning, is the mother of Powell's young granddaughter. The child was at the scene during the shooting.

Powell's son and the girls' father, 26-year-old Gregory Powell, told officers he was at home in a back bedroom when he heard a knock on the door on Thursday morning. He saw his mother approach Horning, who said she wanted to talk with Gregory Powell.

"Hearing this, Gregory Powell returned to his room to retrieve a weapon," the documents said. "Just before he stepped back into the living room he heard a gunshot. Gregory Powell stepped back into the room and saw horning with a silver colored revolver."

Gregory said Horning asked him to call police then his mother collapsed on the floor. He told police Horning ran off and was wearing all black clothing.

Documents said officers at the scene were aware Horning had been listed as a respondent on a no-contact order with Powell.

Major Crimes detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained a search warrant to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Horning at large for two hours before arrest

Horning was at large for two hours before being captured by police at about 11:30 a.m.

Spokane police spokesman John O'Brien said officers received a tip that Horning was in a parking lot at 900 E. Mission Ave. near N. Hamilton St.

A man called 911 at 11:20 a.m. and said he was aware that Horning was wanted for murder, documents said. He said he was at the Safeway on E. Mission and requested police to respond. Spokane police responded and arrested Horning.

According to court documents, the man said he had been dating Horning for about two weeks. He said he got a Facebook message from Horning saying she was going to kill herself and disappear, documents said. She told him she was at the intersection of Stone and South Riverton.

He told police he found Horning sitting on a bench overlooking the Spokane River. Court documents said he picked her up and took her to their home. While they were there, she showed him a social media post that showed she was wanted for homicide, documents said.

He said she mumbled something to him like, "She was a bad person anyways," documents showed.

He told her he needed to turn her in to police. Documents said she asked him if he could just let her go but he told her he couldn't. He then took her to the Safeway on E. Mission and called 911.

Horning was booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree murder charges.

Horning speaks with detectives

Once Horning was booked, detectives conducted a recorded interview with Horning.

Documents said she was read her right but she waived them.

According to court documents, Horning told detectives she was suicidal and she blacked out sometime that morning before leaving her house. She said her next memory was being picked by her boyfriend.

Documents said Horning never denied shooting the victim but stated that it was possible that she did but had no memory.

She claimed Gregory had been abusive toward her in the past and he had full custody of their daughter.

Documents reveal contentious parenting agreement

Documents show Horning was involved in a lengthy parenting plan case with a different man. Records show the two share a daughter. The case was filed in August 2016. Several proposed parenting plans and restraining orders against each other have been filed since then.

In one document, the man writes Horning is no longer taking her medication and performing dark witch craft. In one restraining order request, he said Horning broke into his home in Cheney and has assaulted him many different times.

In Horning's restraining order requests against that same man, she said he's an angry, abusive man. She wrote that she was taken to the hospital when she was eight months pregnant due to being thrown around.

Foster sister: 'It's crazy to see it all'

KREM 2 spoke to Horning's former foster sister who lived with her for two years. She said Horning has been involved in custody battles that caused her severe emotional distress.

Horning's foster sister last spoke with her on the phone several months ago.

"She's one of the most soft-spoken people I've ever met, so it's crazy to see it all," she said.

Father of Horning's other child shows up to the scene

As police searched for Horning, a man arrived at the scene. He told KREM 2 he is the father of Horning's 8-month-old daughter, who is not the daughter at the home during the shooting. He asked to remain anonymous.

"A co-worker contacted me and told me Ashley had killed someone. I didn't find it believable. I was at my lawyers office and so I came right to the scene," the man said.

He said Horning used to live in the home on Cataldo with her other daughter and now ex-boyfriend.

