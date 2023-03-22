Court docs: Spokane mom accused of using meth pipe, blowing smoke into 1-year-old baby's face

Kandyse M. Lewis, 35, faces one endangerment with a controlled substance charge. The one-year-old boy went to the hospital to be checked out. Court documents show a witness told police this was no accident. It was intentional. According to a search warrant obtained by KREM 2, a Spokane police officer was flagged down outside a 7-Eleven by a concerned citizen Tuesday night who said a woman was smoking from what he described as a meth pipe and blowing that smoke directly into the baby's face at least two times.

The officer reported seeing 35-year-old Kandyse Lewis put a glass pipe into the cupholder of the baby stroller and walk into the store, according to court documents.



Police received multiple 911 calls about the incident. KREM 2 reached out to one witness who recorded a video on her phone, which reportedly shows Lewis standing outside the 7-Eleven with a baby stroller with something in her left hand, a lighter in the other. The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said Lewis stopped blowing smoke into the stroller once she realized people were watching and when the video was being recorded.



Police interviewed Lewis, who denied using drugs or blowing smoke into her child's face. According to court docs, police learned a similar incident was reported earlier in the day just two blocks from the gas station. Another witness said a group of people were smoking fentanyl with a baby present.



The one-year-old was taken to Sacred Heart to be evaluated. CPS is now involved with the case. Lewis was scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday. She remains in the Spokane County Jail.