SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman’s surveillance video helped Spokane police find and arrest two men accused of stealing and damaging $11,000 worth of property from three staged homes on Thursday.

The property owner called police to tell them she saw two men on video, later identified as 25-year-old Anthony J. Huerta and 26-year-old Adison R. Mortenson, loading furniture into a UHaul outside of one of the homes in the 5000 block of S. Licoln Way.

Later that day, a landlord called police to report suspicious activity in the 3000 block of W. 22nd Avenue. The landlord said two of his tenants had not paid their rent and had a UHaul backed up onto their property, according to Spokane Police spokesperson Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Police then matched the description of the UHaul they found at the property with the vehicle on the surveillance video, Preuninger said.

Both Huerta and Mortenson did not have valid driver’s licenses, and either used a fake name or ID to rent the UHaul, Preuninger said.

Property stolen included a sofa, love seat, coffee table, rug, art, lamps, dining table and four chairs, and barstools, according to Preuninger. This added up to about $7,000 in stolen items.

According to Preuninger, chipped concrete and broken doors from the break-in amounted to about $5,000 in damage.

Police are working to return the property to victims.

Huerta and Mortenson were charged with two counts of residential burglary, first degree theft and first degree malicious mischief, and booked into the Spokane County Jail, Preuninger said.

Preuninger told KREM that video surveillance footage is often an important part of solving crimes in Spokane. Two full-time commissioned police officers and a handful of civilians work in-house with body camera footage, while also helping business owners and homeowners collect and transfer surveillance footage.

