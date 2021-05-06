Suspect in St. Charles Parish indicted on arson charge

A federal indictment is an allegation. The offense can carry a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in the fire at St. Charles Parish in Spokane has been indicted with arson.

If convicted, 23-year-old Rio Mirabel could face five to 20 years in prison. A federal indictment is an allegation and he has yet to be charged.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Spokane Police Department.

Mirabal has two prior misdemeanor convictions not related to arson, according to Humphreys.

The fire on Thursday, March 18 heavily damaged the administrative offices of the church on North Alberta Street and its attached school. It also forced the closure of the school and postponed Mass at the church. St. Charles students began remote learning on Monday, March 23, a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Spokane said.

Mirabal was identified following a tip from a community member who saw surveillance video that was released by police on Thursday, Humphreys said. Mirabal was also linked to the burglary/arson through forensic evidence, she wrote in the press release.