SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man who killed a 10-month-old boy was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Friday afternoon.

Joshua Mobley was set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder on June 26.

Mobley's defense attorney told the judge that Mobley plans to appeal the trial before the judge handed down the sentence.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was seen in line with the victim's family waiting to get into the courtroom.

In 2017, Mobley was babysitting Caiden Henry, the child of his wife's co-worker Crystal Henry. Henry woke up to find Caiden dead that same night.

Court documents said Caiden died as a result of blunt force trauma.

One of the pieces of evidence the prosecution presented during the trial was body cam footage of when first responders arrived at Henry's apartment.

They also played sound from her 911 call from when she noticed her son was dead.

"He's ten months old. Oh my god. No, Jesus please. Jesus please, Jesus please," Henry said in the recording.

According to court documents, Mobley started babysitting Caiden in February 2017 while Mobley's wife and the child's mother, Crystal Henry, went to work.

On February 20 and 21, court documents said she took pictures of her son after she discovered bruises on his left cheek, forehead and left ear after he was babysat by Mobley.

On February 20, Crystal told detectives she noticed bruises on Caiden's body. When she asked Mobley about the injuries, he said something similar to, "Caiden must have sustained the injuries banging his head on the wooden crib," according to court documents.

Six days later, documents say Mobley was again babysitting Caiden and sent Caiden's mother a picture of the 9-month-old sleeping in a chair that said "played until he couldn't." The mother told detectives this was odd since Mobley had never sent any picture texts like that in the past.

Later that night, documents said Mobley brought Caiden home, carried him into the house and placed him on the couch.

Newly filed documents in the case show the baby was in different clothing than what he had been wearing when he was picked up earlier that day. Caiden's mother told detectives it was almost as if Mobley was overly protective of Caiden and did not want her to touch him.

She said Mobley told her to leave Caiden alone and let him sleep.

By 2:45 a.m., Crystal went to check on him and found that he was not breathing and cold to the touch, according to the documents.

An autopsy showed Caiden had hemorrhaging and bruising to the abdominal area, bruising to the back of the right lung and hemorrhaging to the brain. The medical examiner identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

According to court documents, officials stated that they observed what appeared to be a “unique impression type injury on the left side of Caiden Henry’s nose consistent with an object, possibly a piece of jewelry having four points similar to the four corners of a square.”

Investigators found Mobley had one wedding ring on his personal property. Investigators said in the court documents the ring had three diamond studs and each diamond had a four-prong mount surrounding the diamonds.

When detectives went to Mobley's home to speak to him about the baby's death, Mobley at first told officials he didn't have time to talk to them. He then told detectives something similar to, “Maybe I should talk to an attorney…”

