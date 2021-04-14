Spokane man tells police he stabbed his brother who pulled a gun

A man called 911 to say he had stabbed his brother after his brother pulled a gun on him.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after a man stabbed his brother at a home on Spokane’s South Hill Wednesday afternoon.

According to Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien, just before 3:30 p.m. a man called 911 to say he had stabbed his brother after his brother pulled a gun on him.

O’Brien said officers contacted the suspect and he was cooperative. Other officers went to the home to contact the victim. Medics were called in and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.