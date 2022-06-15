'I don't forgive you': Spokane man stabbed with sword following argument over portable speaker

The victim was allegedly stabbed with a sword by Thomas Torngren after he accused the victim of taking his portable speaker, court documents say.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed with a sword at a home in north central Spokane following what court documents state was a disagreement over a portable speaker.

According to court documents, the victim was staying at a home in Spokane where he provided care to a sick resident. The home is owned by a man named Doug Harmon, who lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house.

On the evening of June 8, the victim told police that a man named Thomas Torngren, also known as "8-Ball," accused him of taking his portable speaker. Later that evening, Torngren found his speaker and the argument ended.

The next day, Torngren accused the victim of taking his speaker again and an argument soon broke out. Torngren allegedly threw a punch at the victim but did not hit him. He then began "throwing body punches" at Torngren and "beat him up pretty badly."

The two separated after the fight, but documents state the victim later went to the basement of the house and apologized to Torngren. The men allegedly argued briefly after but did not physically fight.

The victim then fell asleep in a chair in the basement. He also stated that he had taken Ketamine and Fentanyl.

Approximately three hours after falling asleep, the victim woke up to Torngren nudging him. Court documents state Torngren was holding a "Katana sword" and told the victim, "I don't forgive you." He then allegedly proceeded to stab the victim in the stomach with the sword.

Torngren stepped away after allegedly stabbing the victim, at which point Torngren's cousin "Rico" allegedly approached him. The victim told police Rico put a gun into his mouth and told him "not to mess with his family," according to court documents. As this happened, Torngren began gathering his personal items to leave the home.

However, a witness who lives in the house where the incident took place told police he did not see or hear of a gun being involved in the incident. One of the officers who responded to the hospital the victim was at stated that he didn't see any injuries to his mouth that were consistent with a gun being forced into his mouth.

Harmon was alerted that the victim had been stabbed and helped him into a vehicle to go to the hospital. Court documents state another man drove the victim to a nearby hospital as Harmon provided medical aid to him as they were driving.

After arriving at the hospital, court documents state the victim was immediately taken to the operating room because he had a lacerated liver.