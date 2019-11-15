Editor's note: Above video is a previous report on Erik Sherman's guilty plea

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A Spokane County Superior Court judge sentenced Erik Sherman on Friday to more than 26 years in prison for the killing of his infant son.

Judge John Stine sentenced Sherman to 320 months in prison, according to Stine's judicial assistant. This is equal to 26 years and eight months in prison.

He will be in community custody for three years after his prison sentence and also gets credit for time served, according to Stine's assistant.

Sherman pleaded guilty to killing his infant son a year after the child's death. Sherman was convicted of homicide by abuse.

The doctor who treated the infant said it was the worst case of child abuse he had seen in 23 years of practicing medicine.

According to court documents, doctors said the infant was unresponsive when he arrived at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Doctors said the saw bruising all over the child's body and X-rays confirmed the child had a fractured femur, right tibia and right clavicle.

Court documents also said that three separate neurological exams showed that the child had a serious brain injury and no brain activity.

The infant's mother took the child to the hospital after Sherman was alone on their back patio feeding him with a bottle, according to court documents. Sherman told the mother that the child quit breathing while he was burping him.

The mother also said, according to documents, that Sherman had another incident with the child two days prior. In that incident, the mother said she found the child in the bathroom, where he was bleeding from the mouth and crying. The mother told police that Sherman claimed the infant rocked his head forward and hit his mouth on Sherman's shoulder, according to documents.

