Man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for Spokane kidnapping with sexual motivation

Daniel J. Magee had 22 previous felony convictions at the time of his arrest last June, for a sexual assault near the Shadle Park neighborhood.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man with numerous prior felony convictions will spend nearly 16.5 years in prison after he plead guilty to 1st-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation.

Police arrested Daniel J. Magee in June 2022 after a sexual assault near the Shadle Park neighborhood.

In court documents, the victim said she was walking to a bus stop on Wellesley Avenue when Magee approached her wearing a green bandana over his face. The victim said Magee then pointed a small handgun at her and told her to walk with him.

In court documents, the victim said Magee allegedly took her around the corner to an alley and then sexually assaulted her.

At the time of the attack, Magee had 22 felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, first and second-degree burglary, and riot with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, March 27 a judge sentenced Magee to 197.5 months in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender. Spokane Police said Magee is "subject to the Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board, meaning he could spend the rest of his life in prison if he does not meet release criteria."

