SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man was sentenced to a year and one day in prison Wednesday for diverting funds from his employer to pay for personal expenses.

William Keith Jones, 59, plead guilty on January 23, 2019 to four counts of income tax evasion.

Court proceedings showed Jones abused his position at Fasteners Inc. and used his specialized accounting knowledge to divert company funds to pay for a variety of his personal expenses. According to the United States Attorney’s Office of Eastern Washington, he used the money to pay for a Harley Davidson motorcycle, remodeling work at his home and college tuition for his children.

Investigators said Jones misused the company’s internal accounting software to falsely code his payment of personal expenses with company funds to avoid detection by his employer and the IRS.

Following his one year in prison, it will be followed by three years of court supervisions and he must pay $403,187 in restitution to the IRS and another victim of his crime.

