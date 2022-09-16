Docs: Woman worked with fiancé to murder daughter's 19-year-old boyfriend

Brenda Kross was arrested on a first-degree murder charge. She is the wife of John Eisenmen, who killed his daughter's boyfriend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of violence that may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

The fiancé of the man who admitted to killing his daughter's boyfriend was arrested for her involvement in the murder. This comes after she reportedly admitted to a coworker that they killed their daughter's boyfriend.

Brenda Kross is currently being held at the Spokane County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. Her bail is set at $1 million.

Kross' fiancé, John B. Eisenman, 60, admitted to killing his daughter’s boyfriend in 2020. He claimed the 19-year-old victim, Andrew Sorensen, sold his daughter to a sex trafficking organization. Spokane Police ultimately found no evidence that Sorensen participated in sex trafficking Eisenman's daughter.

Police arrested the suspect after they found Sorensen's body in an abandoned car in Hillyard nearly a year after he was killed. They traced the car back to the 60-year-old Spokane man. Eisenman told police he killed Sorensen in 2020 after learning he sold his daughter into a sex-trafficking organization in the Seattle area.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Kross was arrested in connection to Sorensen's murder.

According to court documents, Kross met with a human resources employee and a loss prevention employee at her job on Aug. 18, 2022. Kross had reportedly asked to take a leave of absence due to ongoing mental health issues, adding that she was having trouble coping with her separation from Eisenman after he was arrested in connection to Sorensen's murder.

The loss prevention employee joined the meeting via cell phone but disconnected after speaking to Kross and the HR employee for approximately one hour. After the call, the HR employee and Kross continued speaking about what Eisenman did to Sorensen.

According to the HR employee, Kross continually asked if there were any cameras or recording devices in the room they were in. The HR employee said there weren't any and asked Kross why she was so concerned about them.

It was then that Kross admitted to the HR employee that she was present when Eisenman killed Sorensen, according to court documents. Kross added that she knew she shouldn't be telling the HR employee about her involvement, but "she felt she was a good listener."

Kross reportedly told the HR employee that Eisenman did not tell police of her involvement because "both of them couldn't go to jail" and "one of them needed to care for her children."

She then disclosed that she and Eisenman had taken her Honda Accord to a field in Airway Heights and "this is where they killed" Sorensen. Kross said the song "Crying, Crying, Crying" was playing while she and Eisenman killed Sorensen. She then started to hum the song, according to documents.

The HR employee asked Kross why she played that song, to which Kross replied "she played it because Sorensen was crying so much and begging for his life." Kross added that the song was perfect because she and Eisenmen "were laughing and singing while Sorensen was crying."

Documents state Kross told the HR employee she "got a few good swings at Sorensen with a knuckle ring right to his face." She then told the HR employee that she and Eisenman hit Sorensen in the head with a cinder block, beat him and stabbed him. The two then put Sorensen in the trunk of her vehicle after he was dead.

Eisenman then dropped Kross off at their home while he took the car to East Everett Avenue and ditched the vehicle, where it was later discovered by police.

Kross told the HR employee that the cops can't arrest her based on fingerprints found on her car, and "with Eisenman's confession saying she had nothing to do with it, plus the fact that Sorensen had been dead for over a year before they even found him there was nothing left of him so they can't prove a thing so she is off the hook."

According to documents, the HR employee told Kross it didn't seem like she felt guilty about what she did. Kross reportedly told the employee that she wouldn't speak to police about what she did because Sorensen "got what he deserved."

Kross then told the HR employee that their conversation was confidential so she could not tell the police. She then said "the good news was that the police couldn't do anything about it anyway," according to documents.

After returning to work after having several days off, the HR employee said Kross approached her and said, "You remember our conversation never happened, right?"

The HR employee went to police on Aug. 22 and disclosed everything Kross told her.

