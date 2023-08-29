Spokane man hit with several charges for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The FBI received several tips that Elliot Williams had walked through the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach in 2021.

According to court documents, several screenshots of news coverage of the riot depict Elliot Patrick Williams participating in the breach and walking through the Capitol Building with other protestors.

FBI investigators connected Williams to the riot after receiving information from an anonymous tipster. On Feb. 23, 2021, the tipster reported they saw Williams on a CBS News broadcast of the riot. Later that year, the same anonymous source agreed to an interview, indicating they knew Williams personally from interactions in Spokane.

After conducting research through facial recognition and comparing it to other images of Williams. including his driver's license, investigators determined the man depicted in the coverage was "extremely similar."

Williams agreed to an interview with the FBI in September 2022. Williams admitted to participating in the riot, leaving once and the returning to find less crowded access points. Footage from the news broadcast depicted Williams wearing a red baseball cap, a black and grey jacket and a grey t-shirt with a black backpack.

More footage from the riot revealed that Williams was one of the last rioters removed from the Rotunda by police. Based on the information, the FBI says there is probable cause to charge Williams with knowingly entering a restricted building without permission with intent to disrupt government business. Williams is also charged with uttering "loud, threatening or abusive language" within the Capitol Building with intent to disrupt government business.

