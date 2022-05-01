Spokane homeowner wakes up to footage of man breaking into her home with crowbar

The suspect jiggled the locked doorknob then spent the next 25 seconds attempting to pry the door open with a crowbar.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after a man with a crowbar tried to break into a home near 16th and Freya.

It happened early Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. A woman sleeping inside the home told KREM 2 she woke up to a notification on her phone from her outdoor security camera.

In the video, the suspect jiggles the locked doorknob then spends the next 25 seconds attempting to pry the door open with a crowbar. The homeowner said the man went around and tried to force open a side door unsuccessfully. The woman said she yelled at the masked man and he eventually left.

The woman believes the suspect was canvassing her neighborhood and saw her husband leave for work.



She immediately called 911 and Spokane police responded to look for evidence. While it's hard to make out the man's face, the victim says he left in a two-door coupe with blue headlights. The photo also something glowing on the dashboard –the homeowner thinks it looks similar to the glowing signs rideshare drivers use.



When it comes to protecting your home, SPD says you should keep your property well lit. This will make your home less appealing to criminals. Trim shrubs and trees so thieves can't hide. Also consider installing longer screws in your door’s locking mechanism for extra strength.