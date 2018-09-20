COEUR D'ALENE, Id. — A Spokane man has been arrested and booked into the Spokane County jail for the 21st time, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Thompson, 39, was arrested Wednesday for a felony escape from community custody warrant and possession of stolen property.

Thompson went to a Kootenai County Driver's Licensing office Wednesday afternoon where an employee learned that he had a felony warrant for his arrest. Police were notified and arrested Thompson at the licensing office.

During the arrest, police discovered the motorcycle Thompson rode to teh licensing office had been reported stolen out of Mesa, Arizona.

Thompson's criminal history in Kootenai County dates back to 2002. His 20 other bookings were for a variety of violations, including felony drugs, fugitive from justice, second-degree kidnapping, battery, theft, domestic violence in the presence of a child, use of a destructive device and parole violations.

Thompson has also been arrested in Washington, California and Oregon.

