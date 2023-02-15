Spokane Major Crimes Unit responding to suspicious death on E. Diamond Ave.

Police say physical observations of the victim have lead them to believe that there was criminality involved.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are responding to a suspicious death within the 2900 block of E. Diamond Ave.

According to a press release, officers are investigating the death of a woman in the area. Officers arrived to investigate around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say physical observations of the victim have lead them to believe that there was criminality involved.

SPD says this is an active investigation and that more information will be provided at a later date. KREM 2 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

