Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020

The jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020.

Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.

The jury found Darraji guilty of second-degree murder and harassment.

An autopsy report confirmed Darraji's ex-wife was strangled to death. But then, investigators also determined he later placed the victim's body in her car and set it on fire, which was found on Spokane's South Hill.

Spokane County Court documents say the couple divorced in 2015. The two also had a history of several domestic dispute incidents over the next several years.

Darraji maintained his innocence, but prosecutors remained confident the evidence would prove otherwise, which included the medical examiner's testimony that the victim's injuries were consistent with strangulation and that Darraji's DNA was found on the steering wheel cover and window lock of the victim's car.

In the courtroom Monday afternoon, Darraji didn't react to the verdict. In fact, he remained emotionless the entire time he was in court. There was also no sign of any family or friends in the courtroom.

At this time, the prosecuting attorney said a statement from her office or the victim's family may be released later this week. In the meantime, Darraji's defense attorney Rob Cossey said he does not know if Darraji wants to appeal his case.

Darraji is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

