6-time convicted felon spent more than $30K before being arrested for identity theft

43-year-old Azariah Hulsey, a six-time convicted felon, was arrested on charges of identity theft of at least four people.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes across the United States and one of the easiest to capitalize on. According to Spokane police, a six-time convicted felon turned it into a gig with a $30,000 payoff.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 43-year-old Azariah Hulsey on July 14 on nearly 50 criminal charges.

The arrest was made with the help of the Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR), according to SPD.

In just nine weeks, Hulsey forged 25 checks in 18 different locations, all under four victims’ names. The total cost was $30,000, according to SPD.

According to investigators, Hulsey obtained victims’ identities through several means before forging IDs using victim information and then using his own photo on the ID card.

This isn’t the first time Hulsey has faced charges, according to investigators. Hulsey is a six-time convicted felon with multiple previous charges, including identity theft, forgery, theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal impersonation.

When SPEAR began its investigation, a unit supervisor recognized Hulsey after reviewing footage from several of the establishments from previous investigations.

From the patterns established, Hulsey was arrested at a local business as he tried to pick up items bought with the stolen check on July 14. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on 47 criminal charges, including identity theft, forgery, theft and criminal impersonation.