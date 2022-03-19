Spokane Police, U.S. Marshals actively looking for homicide suspect

Police say Charles Edward Jackson Jr. is armed, dangerous, and known to have a desire to kill police officers and others.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Law Enforcement is looking for 49-year-old Charles Edward Jackson Jr. who police said has a desire to kill police officers and others.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), Jackson is a suspect in a downtown Spokane murder that took place on March 7, 2022.

Police said Jackson recently made a threatening video which was released on social media. In the video, Jackson said he will not go back to prison. He also said in the video that he will ambush law enforcement and warns people to stay out of his way.

Jackson has threatened law enforcement before, including pointing a gun at an SPD officer.

Police said Jackson is often seen in downtown Spokane. If you see him, police say to avoid him and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 immediately.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward with any information leading to his arrest. Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458 or online at usmarshal.gov/tips.