Spokane man fights off home intruder with knife

The suspect had the man in a chokehold when he remembered he was carrying a knife in his pocket which he was able to use to defend himself.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is recovering after fighting off a home intruder with a knife Friday night, according to Spokane Police Ofc. Michael Huffman.

The homeowner heard a knock at his front door Friday night and opened it to see the suspect, 36-year-old Randall Davis, who asked him for a cigarette. Davis then forced his way inside the home and hit the homeowner from behind, Huffman said.

Davis then jumped on the man's back and put him in a chokehold. The homeowner remembered he had a knife in his pocket, which he used to stab Davis' arms to get him off, Huffman said.

Once the homeowner escaped the chokehold, he gave first aid to Davis by placing a tourniquet on his arm, Huffman said. The homeowner then called 911. Both Davis and the homeowner were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries, Huffman said.

Davis is a convicted felon with a history of assault with a deadly weapon, Huffman said.