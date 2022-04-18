Woman accused of throwing rocks at Spokane high school appears in court

Court documents share new details about the crime at Lewis and Clark High School as the suspect made a court appearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of throwing rocks at windows at Lewis and Clark High School made a court appearance on Monday. Brittiny K. Johnson is charged with second-degree malicious mischief, a felony due to the amount of damage done to the school, which a Spokane Schools resource officer said would exceed $750.

The judge set Johnson's bail at $250 for second-degree felony malicious mischief on Monday.

Correction: Judge set $250 bail. Not bond. https://t.co/g0EFtf1gUh — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) April 18, 2022

Court documents show how surveillance video and witnesses helped police track down Johnson.

The incident happened after 7 p.m. on April 14. One witness was driving by the high school when she saw someone throwing rocks at the high school windows. The woman called 9-1-1 and provided a description of the suspect, before driving on to the Emergency Room at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.

According to court documents, while the witness was at the hospital, the suspect walked into the ER to get some medical treatment. The witness told police she heard the name “Brittiny” being said out loud when she called in to be seen.

The rock-throwing was also captured on surveillance video by the high school. The video and photos of the suspect were shared with Spokane police.

An SPD officer saw photos of the suspect and recognized her as Johnson, according to court documents. The officer said they had numerous contacts with Johnson in the downtown Spokane area.

Johnson has a previous conviction for residential burglary and was sentenced to 12 months for the crime. Spokane police also said Johnson had three outstanding warrants at the time of her most recent arrest.