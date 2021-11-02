Spokane police arrest man accused of breaking into home on Halloween

Residents of the Spokane home reported that a man kicked in the front door and threatened them with a gun.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of breaking into a southeast Spokane home on Halloween and taking a resident's gun has been arrested, Spokane police said on Tuesday.

According to a press release from SPD, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday residents of the house reported that a man kicked in the front door of the their home and threatened them with a gun. He shot least one round during the incident.

The man stole the resident’s gun during the incident and no one was hurt during the attempted robbery. Spokane police arrested 37-year-old Travis C. Thompson.

After police secured a search warrant for Thompson’s car, the victim’s gun was recovered along with other evidence linking him to the incident.

SPD said Thompson is a 11-time convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing guns due to his criminal history. Thompson's past convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and malicious mischief.

Thompson was booked into the Spokane County Jail and faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.