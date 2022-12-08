Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries

Three gun stores were burglarized on Thursday Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. The Spokane Police Department made two arrests Thursday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Three gun stores were burglarized on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent. On the morning of Nov. 25, the same gun shop was burglarized again.

Within a matter of minutes, another gun store was targeted in the 1400 block of North Greene Street.

In all these incidents, the suspects used a stolen car to ram into the stores, breaking through doors and even a brick wall.

SPD recovered several of the stolen firearms and is also working with Spokane Public Schools on this case.

Police are still actively investigating the burglaries are working to identify additional suspects and recover other firearms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

