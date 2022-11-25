Spokane Police investigating ‘aggressive’ gun store burglaries

Police say in all three cases, the suspects used a stolen car to ram into the stores, breaking through doors and even a brick wall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken.

Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.

In all of the cases, police say a stolen vehicle was used to drive into the building to get access. In the North Greene Street burglary, the vehicle drove through both a front door and a brick wall.

Police are alerting other gun retailers that they could be targeted by the thieves and want to make sure they are aware of the “aggressive and remarkable tactics being used.”

Spokane Police said in a news release that they are not releasing any investigative information about the crimes at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spokane Police Department at (509) 456-2233.

