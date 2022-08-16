Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds

Edward Thomas, 42, has been sentenced to a five years probation and must pay back the full amount.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane.

42-year-old Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds.

The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the benefits for fraudulent purposes.

“COVID-19 relief programs were designed to lift up our community during crisis, and due to the number of people and businesses that requested funding, some deserving small businesses were not able to obtain funding to keep their businesses in operation,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Thomas applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). He received two loans in July and August 2020 for a total of $54,900, for an alleged tattoo parlor and a clothing design company. In May 2022, Thomas pleaded guilty and admitted he obtained false information to make the business claims seem legitimate.

“We created the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force because combatting pandemic-related fraud and holding those accountable who abused these programs is critical to protecting our small and local businesses, and the critical jobs and services that they provide for the community.” said Waldref.

As part of the sentence, Thomas will be supervised by the Court and has to remain employed in order to pay back the full amount of money he obtained.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.