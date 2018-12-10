SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to firearm possession and possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Spokane Police arrested Jason Leslie Juliano, 46, during a traffic stop. During a search, officers found a .40 caliber pistol in Juliano’s waistband, according to a news release.

After obtaining a search warrant for Juliano’s vehicle, officers also found two ballistic vests, two loaded firearm magazines containing 24 rounds of ammunition and a safe locked in the trunk. The safe contained 145 grams of methamphetamine.

A judge sentenced Juliano to a 240-month prison term followed by a 10-year term of court supervision following release from federal prison.

