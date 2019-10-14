SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man who was allegedly taunting the department on social media for months after escaping custody during work release.

Ryan Seaman, 41, was arrested on Oct. 6 for escaping work release.

According to a press release from Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger, in the months between his escape and his arrest, Seaman had been taunting law enforcement by posting selfies in front of the jail.

Preuninger said one of Seaman's social media posts was a photo with his girlfriend in front of the jail with the caption, “Bad boys, whatcha gonna do?”

Preuninger said Seaman was located in the shop behind his grandmother’s house in the 3000 block of E. Hoffman and arrested for his outstanding warrants.

According to Spokane County Jail records, Seaman is being held on $20,000 bond.

