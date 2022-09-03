Spokane elementary student arrested for bringing gun to school

The student who brought the gun to school was 12 years old, according to Spokane Police Department.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane elementary school student was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).

At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, school officials at Willard Elementary received information that a student was in possession of a firearm. Staff then discovered that the 12-year-old student had a loaded revolver in their backpack, according to a release from SPD.

Police responded and transported the student to juvenile detention on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of dangerous weapons on school grounds.

Police do not believe any students were threatened with the firearm. There is also no definitive motive for the student's actions.

