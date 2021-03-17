Spokane police arrest man on suspicion of DUI, hit and run

While it was originally reported the driver had a gun, police said they found a gun that was 'not real' while arresting the 35 year old.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence and hit and run after fleeing police and colliding with another vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:49 p.m., police responded to reports of a reckless driver who was under the influence on Cataldo Avenue, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Michael Huffman. Officers caught up to the vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Richard Urbanski, in the area of Desmet Avenue and Freya Street, Huffman said.

According to Huffman, Urbanski started driving at a high rate of speed, causing officers to not pursue the vehicle. However, shortly after Urbanski allegedly drove off, officers came across a collision at the intersection of Trent and Mission Avenues, with Urbanski's vehicle being one of the vehicles involved, Huffman said.

Urbanski allegedly left the scene when he saw officers start to arrive, according to police. Officer were able to take Urbanski into custody, at which time he showed signs of impairment, Huffman said. It was originally reported Urbanski may have had a gun, but a gun police found on Urbanski was "not real."