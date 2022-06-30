Spokane drivers frustrated with rise in gas siphoning

Spokane resident Sharon Walsh was just coming back from dinner when she noticed several holes drilled into her car and gas pouring out.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With gas prices on the rise, there's been an increase in gas being siphoned from vehicles, even from those just sitting in neighborhood driveways.

It happened to a woman named Sharon Walsh yesterday evening. She said she went out to grab some dinner and she saw gas pouring out of her car. She said multiple holes had been drilled into her gas tank.

Walsh is frustrated and says this is not going to be a cheap fix.

"It's just too scary for and I'm 80 years old," Walsh said. "And I really cannot afford to get a new car. And someday they're going to damage it bad enough that I won't be able to drive it."

Right now, Walsh says her car is getting fixed in the shop and is hoping to repair the holes in the gas tank.

