Spokane police searching for 'armed and dangerous' domestic violence suspect

Police are asking the public for any information about 35-year-old Trevor Gormley's whereabouts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a potentially armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect.

The suspect, 35-year-old Trevor Gormley, ran from the scene of an assault near Garfield St. and 8th Ave on Tuesday. Gormley allegedly assaulted a woman he knows or lived with.

According to SPD, they were in a four-hour standoff with at the apartment, but then it was determined that he was no longer in the building.

The woman who was assaulted was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

SPD is asking the public for any information about Gormley or his whereabouts, but said he is considered to be armed and dangerous. They advise the community not to approach him, but to call 911.

Gormley will be charged with second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.