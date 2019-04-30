SPOKANE, Wash. — Note: The above video is a report on Wells' indictment.

Spokane developer Ron Wells pleaded guilty to nine felony counts related to fraud stemming from a "scheme to defraud insurance companies."

Wells accepted a plea deal in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on Tuesday, according to court documents. The court is located in Spokane.

As part of the plea agreement, Wells has pleaded guilty to nine counts. The charges include six counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, selling property gained from unlawful activity and one charge of conspiracy to sell property gained from unlawful activity, according to court documents.

The total maximum imprisonment from all counts combined is 60 years, according to the plea agreement. He may also be ordered to pay restitution for his crimes.

Wells was indicted on the charges by a grand jury on Dec. 18, 2018, according to court documents.

The charges stem from Wells' role in an alleged scheme led by Spokane County resident WIlliam Mize that started in September 2013. A total of 22 defendants were accused of taking part in a "scheme to defraud insurance companies and to obtain money from these companies by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises.”

Wells' indictment said that he, Mize and the other conspirators allegedly staged automobile accidents on remote roads to receive insurance payouts.

"A high percentage of the planned automobile crashes were two-vehicle accidents on remote roads at night where there were no witnesses other than the co-conspirator occupants of the intentional crashed vehicles,” the indictment said.

The alleged staged accidents included Mize injuring co-conspirators and using bottles of urine to pour on their clothes.

“Prior to a staged accident, Mize purposely inflicted injuries on a co-conspirator to mislead responders and insurance companies into believing the co-conspirator was injured in the in the accident and to increase insurance payouts. Mize required co-conspirators to urinate in a bottle and pour urine on their clothing to create the false and misleading impression that a co-conspirator suffered a loss of consciousness," the indictment reads.

Wells had not been sentenced as of Tuesday.

Wells is a famed Spokane developer and architect who transformed buildings, such as turning the San Marco Building into apartments and transforming the Eldrigde into Rocket Bakery and Fringe and Fray.

Wells also spoke with Avista in 1996 to renovate the Seam Plant.