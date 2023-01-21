Spokane detectives investigating a possible murder-suicide

The identity of an elderly couple and the cause and manner of their death has not been released.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit (SPD) is investigating a possible murder-suicide after an elderly couple was found dead.

According to the SPD press release, on Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., an emergency medical call led officers to discover the couple dead at a residence near highway 195 and E. Meadow Lane, in Spokane.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found the elderly couple deceased and called SPD’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU).

Detectives' initial investigation determined the couple died from a possible murder-suicide. The identity of the couple and the cause and manner of their death has not been realized. Their identity will be released by the medical examiner at a later time.

Detectives continue investigating the case and more information will be released later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.

