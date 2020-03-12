Spokane detective sergeant shot in the face with paintball, 2 suspects arrested

The detective sergeant heard something hitting his car and he thought he was taking gunfire. After taking cover, he was hit in the face.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police detective sergeant was shot in the face with a paintball early Thursday morning, according to a press release from Spokane police.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger said plain clothes detectives were finishing a detail in the area of the Nevada corridor north of North Foothills Drive just after midnight. When one of the detective sergeants was getting ready to leave, something started hitting his car, Preuninger wrote.

The detective sergeant thought he was taking gunfire and took cover. Preuninger said almost immediately he was struck in the face and he though he had just been shot. He suffered no physical injuries, Preuninger said.

Then, he noticed yellow paint on the side of his car and realized his assailant was shooting paintballs, Preuninger said. He called for assistance and began pursuing the suspect who fled in a car.

Preuninger said the car stopped in an alley near Bridgeport and Nevada. The passenger, Dezmyn Simpson, 25, fled and the driver David Medina, 24, was eventually taken into custody, Preuninger said.

A detective arrived just in time to see Simpson fleeing the scene and was able to stop and ask him questions.

As detectives were still arriving into the area the sergeant could be heard yelling commands in the alley. Preuninger said one detective stayed with Simpson and one ran to the traffic stop to offer help. Simpson then jumped up and ran, he said.

As he was fleeing, Preuninger said he was seen repeatedly reaching for his waistband, leaving officers to believe he was armed. He was taken into custody after a short chase, he said. Officers searched the path Simpson took and found a live round, a loaded extended or large capacity pistol magazine and an unloaded stolen firearm, Preuninger said.

As he was being taken into custody, Preuninger said Simpson made an unsolicited statement saying he had “nine points on his felony record.” Simpson was also in possession of heroin, according to police.

A large paintball gun was found lying on the ground on the passenger side of the car where Simpson was seen fleeing, Preuninger said.

Simpson was charged with third degree assault, first degree unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Simpson has been arrested previously for criminal traffic offenses, possession of a controlled substance, making false statements, multiple assaults, possession of stolen property and burglary. As of Thursday afternoon, Simpson was listed on the Spokane County Jail roster.