Spokane deputies looking for third suspect involved in South Hill shooting

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting possibly related to a drug deal that went bad in the South Hill area on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting related to a possible drug deal that went bad in the South Hill area on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

Spokane County deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of S. Magnolia Street and 58th Avenue in the South Hill area at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release, when deputies arrived at the area, they located spent ammo casings in the road and interviewed several witnesses in the area.

Later, deputies went to a local hospital after they were advised two people with gunshot wounds had arrived there. Deputies located an adult man, who was being treated by hospital staff. The other suspect, a woman, left but returned later for treatment. Both the man and woman are expected to recover from their wounds.

Initial information indicates the man and woman who received medical treatment were possibly involved in a drug deal with another man. The deal went bad, and both were shot while sitting inside their vehicle. They fled the area in their car and drove to the hospital seeking medical treatment.

Deputies haven't identified the third suspect involved in the shooting, and it is unknown if he was injured.

The suspect is described as a man, between 15-20 years old. On the night of the incident, he was believed to be wearing a dark hoodie and pants, and possibly a tracksuit with dark shoes. He was last seen fleeing the South Hill area on foot before deputies arrived, according to police.

At this time, deputies haven't charged anybody and they are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10120797.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.