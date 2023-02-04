Police: Couple arrested for stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise

The couple was arrested after detectives obtained several reports about a male and female couple stealing from several stores in Spokane and Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a Spokane couple this week for stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise over the last three months.

After an investigation, SPD’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M. Boggess after officers discovered they were engaged in an organized retail theft.

Boggess was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first- and second-degree theft. Boggess was also charged with trafficking in stolen property.

Stoddard was booked into jail for first and second-degree theft, organized retail theft and criminal trespass. Police said Stoddard has nine prior felony convictions including attempted robbery, malicious mischief, attempt to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, harassment, and vehicular assault.

During the arrest, Stoddard was wearing the stolen merchandise.

The couple was arrested after SPEAR detectives obtained several reports about a male and female couple stealing from several stores in Spokane and the Spokane Valley area.

Detectives discovered the couple used a similar method multiple times to break into the stores including, filling shopping baskets with merchandise grabbed from the shelves, and running out of the store within seconds.

On Monday, a local business reported Boggess was near the NorthTown Mall, in the 4700 block of North Division St. When officers arrived they located Boggess getting out of a stolen car. She ran but was caught by officers.

Officers also located Stoddard in a store nearby and he was arrested. Officers said in the past three months the couple has stolen more than $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores.

SPD is working with retailers to identify and arrest suspects involved in retail theft.

