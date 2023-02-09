Spokane County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal shooting

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened approximately two hours before 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday at a house near East 2nd Avenue. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

SCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a house in the 4300 block of East 2nd Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said a man was killed inside the house two hours earlier.

When deputies arrived, they used forced entry to get inside, where they found a man lying on the living room floor. The home was searched for other people inside, but no one was found.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Three people were contacted at the home, interviewed and and released without charges.

The home was secured by the Major Crimes Detectives and the SCSO Forensic team conducted interviews, collected evidence and documented the crime scene.

According to SCSO, the victim did not live at the house where the shooting happened, but police believe he knew the people who lived there.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

