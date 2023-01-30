Court documents state Michael Anderson Elementary School staff didn't report abuse

According to court documents, several staff members who knew of the abuse of a six-year-old student failed to report the allegations to CPS or police.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — WARNING: The following story contains details surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. Reader discretion is advised.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) claims staff members at Michael Anderson Elementary School failed to report the suspected sexual abuse of a student to the police or Child Protective Services (CPS).

According to court documents, a man stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) is suspected of sexually abusing a young girl. KREM 2 is intentionally not naming the airman because he has not officially been charged.

The court documents state that the girl reportedly told her mother about the abuse in October 2022.

After learning of the allegations, the girl's mother contacted a secretary at Michael Anderson Elementary, a school located on FAFB where the girl attended school. The girl's mother told the school of her concerns about her daughter allegedly being sexually abused and wished to speak with a counselor. The school said someone would contact her, but the documents state no further action was taken.

Investigators later found out that one of the staff members knew the victim outside of school. Documents revealed that several staff members learned of the alleged abuse and made no effort to contact Child Protective Services (CPS) or law enforcement.

"Neither the principal, the secretary, nor teachers at Michael Anderson Elementary reported the allegations to CPS or law enforcement," the court documents state. "Under the RCW (Revised Code of Washington), all the involved are mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse."

KREM 2 spoke with Medical Lake School District Superintendent Tim Ames about the allegations. He said when the initial allegations of non-reporting were made last October, OSI stepped in. Ames said the allegations were found to be untrue, and he remains adamant that his staff is well-trained in reporting abuse allegations.

The allegations were reported to CPS on Jan. 10. A search warrant for the suspect's home was filed on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KREM 2 for additional updates on the investigation.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.