Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeking escaped civil commitment patient

21-year-old Silas W. Finley reportedly escaped Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County deputies are currently searching for a civil commitment patient who escaped from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening.

The search around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff reported that 21-year-old Silas W. Finley walked away from the facility. Deputies conducted a search, but were unable to locate Finley.

According to a press release, Finley may have boarded an STA bus and was possibly dropped off near Cedar St. and 2nd Ave., but this information has not been confirmed.

Police say Finley has a history of self-harm, mental disorders and substance abuse, making him prone to erratic behavior. Deputies warn that he may be a threat to others who come into contact with him.

Once he is found, Finley will face a third-degree escape charge for escaping the hospital. He is described as a 6'00'' 21-year-old white man with brown hair and eyes. He is said to weigh around 150 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge on Finley's location can contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 or 911, reference #10018243.

