Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest man for allegedly stealing dog from California home

Police booked 59-year-old Mark Steel into the Spokane County Jail on a count of possession of stolen property.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 59-year-old man in Spokane Valley for stealing a dog from a home in California.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, deputies arrested 59-year-old Mark Steel for stealing a German Shepard from a family member in California.

A woman told police that steel had showed up at her neighbors house to ask a family member for a place for him and the dog to stay for a few nights, according to Gregory. The woman then told police in the following days that she had contacted the neighbor, who told her the dog was stolen from California, Gregory said.

The dog's owner confirmed to police that the German Shepard had been stolen from her yard on July 31, and that she had video of Steel taking the dog, according to Gregory. She told police that the dog was a gift for her son who has autism, Gregory said.

On Thursday, deputies located Steel asleep in his truck in a parking lot in the same area, Gregory said. Steel allegedly told police that he saw the dog running near an on-ramp in California and that it belonged to his friend.