Man dead after crash, shootout with Spokane County deputies

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said at least one deputy returned gunfire after the man fired at them in the Bigelow Gulch area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a car crash and shootout with police in the Bigelow Gulch area of Northeast Spokane.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has blocked off some roads in the area of Bigelow Gulch Road and North Palmer Road while they investigate. Spokane police spotted a stolen car early Friday morning but were not able to pursue it, according to the sheriff's office. The same car was then spotted by law enforcement after it crashed in the Bigelow Gulch area.

When officers approached the car, the sheriff's office said the man who was driving ran away. There was also a woman inside the car who stayed.

At least one deputy then chased the suspect onto private property. The sheriff's office said the man fired at the deputy. The deputy returned fire and the suspect was killed.