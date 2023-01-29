Medical Examiner identifies man killed in East Central shooting on New Year's Eve

42-year-old Carlos Thomas died from gunshot wounds to the chest, according to the medical examiner. Thomas's death was ruled a homicide.

On the day of the shooting, officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit is now in charge of the investigation. They ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

